Redress grievance of CBSE plus two students in grading of marks, says Vanathi Srinivasan

Chennai :

BJP’s mahila morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday urged Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan to sort out the grievances of plus two students in CBSE schools regarding their grading of marks.





“We are receiving grievances regarding the grading of marks to students. Students, parents and even the school management are protesting against the guidelines for grading of marks for plus two students in CBSE schools for this academic year,” she said in the petition.





The MLA from Coimbatore South Constituency has also attached e-mails and letters received from students and parents, who were protesting against the grading system from two CBSE schools in her constituency in Coimbatore.





“I request you to kindly look into these grievances and provide a redressal to the students and parents, whose academic future and careers are at stake. Similar grievances may have emerged from other parts of the country and hence a larger investigation on this issue would help redress such complaints,” Vanathi said.