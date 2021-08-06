Raids in Central prisons in Tamil Nadu result in seizure of 4 steel bars

Chennai :

During the surprise raids for possible contraband in all the 9 Central prisons in Tamil Nadu since Friday morning resulted in the total seizure of 4 half feet long steel bars, one small iron rod, and 3 sharpened toothbrushes, a senior prison official disclosed.





Special teams from TN prisons and the Police department had started cell to cell searches from 6 am on Friday at all the Central jails. Together with two departments in total, nearly 1100 personnel took part in the surprise check on Friday.









The raiding squads were mainly looking for mobile phones - illegally used by the jail inmates besides ganja and other tobacco products, the contrabands which are widely in circulation inside the prisons.





Currently, the visitors are not allowed to meet the inmates in jail and that could have prevented the inmates from accessing the contraband, official sources said, adding that the jail officials seem to have successfully intercepted the contraband supply chain.





A senior jail official noted that the exercise was part of a routine check with the help of local police.





Though the jail officials used to conduct surprise checks occasionally resulting in the seizure of mobile phones, sim cards, and phone chargers, Friday's raids had no such recovery from inmates' cells.





Even the seized articles are old items which the inmates could have picked up from some internal spots where repair works were carried out officials noted.