DMK is known to tackle even emergency, BJP's threatening is nothing: KN Nehru

DMK has faced several hard days including emergency and overcame from all these and so the cadres can tackle the threat by the BJP State president K Annamalai said, the minister KN Nehru here on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli: The BJP State president K Annamalai, on Thursday during the hunger strike against Karnataka government on construction of Mekedatu dam, claimed that the DMK is never concerned about the farmers but very particular in collection of money. He directly hit the DMK leader Dhayanidhi Maran to keep quiet otherwise, he would bring out irregularities he had involved as a minister as well as an MP. Annamalai also had warned the DMK leaders to be quiet and not to instigate protests.
Responding to a query by the reporters on this during a programme here, Minister KN Nehru said, Annamalai is newly selected state president. “He is speaking with high sounding words just for the media attention and seeking publicity through this and the party is not bothered about his charges which are baseless”, said the minister.
Nehru also stressed that DMK has faced even emergency and they overcame that. “The DMK cadres are known to face any such challenges and we do not like to pay attention to Annamalai’s comments”, he said.
Meanwhile, while responding to the comment of KN Nehru, the former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan said that the entire nation knew how the DMK faced the emergency. “We know where was the ‘karai vetti’ (dhoti with party boarder) during the emergency and they (DMK) should stop speaking their ‘bold’ statements”, added Pon Radhakrishnan.
