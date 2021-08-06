State extends lockdown for two weeks, discussions on schools reopening from Sep 1

Chennai :

As the current phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on August 9, the state government, on Friday, extended the lockdown till August 23 with additional restrictions and relaxations. Following the recommendations from medical experts, the state government is actively considering the idea of opening schools for standards 9 to 12 with 50 percent students at a time.





"Medical experts stressed on the need to open schools as students are under tremendous mental pressure due to schools remaining closed for several months and if the trend continues the experts suggested that there might be a gap on learning. Also, many students could not avail the facility of attending online classes and so after obtaining the recommendations of all sections of people state government will consider opening the schools for standards 9 to 12 with 50 percentage students at a time", said Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement.





Similarly, medical, nursing and other colleges associated with medical education are permitted from August 16 as students, professors and staffs working in the colleges are vaccinated. A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on opening the colleges will be released by Department of Health and Family welfare.





As far as restrictions are concerned, the state government has imposed restrictions on places of worship as there were complaints that people assemble in large numbers. Following the complaints, the places of worship will remain closed on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.