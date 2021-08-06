Vaccinated individuals at a lower risk of long COVID-19, say experts

Chennai :

The people who have been completely vaccinated are at a lower risk of long COVID-19, when compared to those who have not been vaccinated, say experts. Though cases of infection are common among those fully vaccinated, the severity and symptoms of long COVID-19 remains low.





Doctors say that though there is a low risk of infection post vaccination, but cases are being reported even in vaccinated people. However, majority of them do not develop severe infection or long term illness due to COVID-19 Pneumonia.





"The chances of getting an infection is less and the risk of the infection being invasive is further low. The infection goes to the throat and does not reach the lungs in most cases of people who are completely vaccinated, reducing the risk of long COVID-19. Even the risk of bad Pneumonia is reduced, the neurological impact that COVID-19 has due to the infection reaching to the other organs also reduces," said Dr Vijaylakshmi Balakrishnan Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases at Kauvery Hospital.





She added that though Russia and UK are both seeing a spike in the cases of COVID-19, the incidence of hospitalisation and mortality is low in UK as a large part of the population is vaccinated.





The completely vaccinated patients being brought to government hospitals are seeing less instances of severe illness, thus preventing the risk of long COVID-19. "Though there is a reduced risk of long COVID-19, the psychological issues among all the patients are a concern. The impact of long COVID-19 is reduced as the patients have less number of days of hospitalisation and low mortality rate," said Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





However, doctors say that patients with comorbidities and those on immuno-suppressants, HIV patients, and others can be affected to a greater extent even after the vaccination.





Dr Ebenezer, Senior Consultant and ICU Incharge at Apollo Hospitals says that as the risk of COVID-19 is higher in those with comorbidities, the risk of long COVID-19 is higher despite double dose of vaccination. He added that vaccination is more important in those with comorbidities, on immuno-suppressants and other cardiac issues as they will develop severe form of infection and involvement of organs is more, causing long COVID-19.