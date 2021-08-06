Agriculture in the soul and body of the nation: MK Stalin

Chennai :

"For the first time a separate budget on agriculture will be presented by the state government. Special attention is paid for organic farming. 'Uzhavar sandhais' and village markets will be renovated. New scheme will be implemented to regulate the usage of ground water", said Chief Minister, while listing out the steps taken by state government for development of farming at the International Conference on 'Ensuring food and nutrition security in the context of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic' organised by MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, in Chennai.





He also recalled the meeting of MS Swaminathan with former Chief Minister M Karuananidhi in 1989 when Swaminathan sought permission for setting up a research foundation and Karunanidhi instantly granting him land for the research foundation.





Stalin also said that climate change is turning out to be a huge threat for human race and in many places wet-bulb temperature has been attained. Due to the scenario world will lose is capacity to cool itself and it will create adverse impacts, added Stalin.