9 years after district registrar amassed over Rs.3 crore illicit asset, DVAC starts probe

Chennai :

The accused officer R.S.Rajan, formerly District Registrar of Chengalpattu Kanchipuram, who was not allowed to retire and DVAC has decided to check his assets from the year 2006 to 2012.





He was recruited as Grade II Sub-Registrar, by TNPSC Group-ll Examinations in 1995. He was elevated to rank of District Registrar (Admin) in the year 2010. and was posted at the office of Sub- Registrar, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram district.





During the check period of seven years from 1 January 2006 to 31 December 2012 Rajan held the post of District Registrar, Registration Department. His wife Komathi, who is listed as another accused in the case by DVAC, having a construction business and does not have sufficient resources to buy properties as found in her name.





Assets and pecuniary resources held by Rajan and Komathi at the beginning of the check period as in Janaury 2006 was worth





Rs. 8.89 lakh. By the end of check period the assets amassed by the accused was worth Rs. 5.82 crore.





After calculating the Income earned by the two, their expenditure and likely saving the DVAC has pegged the disproportionate asset as Rs.3.2 crore, which was calculated to be 101 per cent over his income.





Sleuths from the Special Investigation Cell of DVAC carried out searches at Rajan's Anna Nagar residence in connection with the disproportionate asset case and incriminating documents sale deeds, agreement deeds, insurance policies and documents pertaining to two four wheelers and two 2 wheelers, were seized on Wednesday.