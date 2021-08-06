Raids against contrabands underway in all 9 Central prisons in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Special teams from TN prisons and Police department had started cell to cell searches from 6 am on Friday at all the Central jails.





The raiding squads will be looking for mobile phones - illegally used by the jail inmates with the connivance ofth thr prison staff - besides ganja and other tobacco products, the contrabands which are widely used inside the prisons.





The raids may also expose the 'extra' luxuries - like air coolers, special food, bed , chairs - being enjoyed by certain 'VIP's inside the prison cells.





Though the jail officials used to conduct surprise checks occassionally resulting in the seizure of mobile phones, sim cards and phone chargers , this co- ordinated raids are expected bring out better result, sources said.