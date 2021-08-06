Class 12 supplementary exams to begin from Monday

Chennai :

On the first day, exams for language subjects will be conducted and on August 9, exams for English subjects will be held for the students. After a gap of one day, exams for subjects such as Physics, Economics and Computer Technology will be conducted. Similarly, on August 13, students will appear for Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography exams. Likewise, on August 16, exams for Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, and other vocational subjects will be held.





On August 18, exams for Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications among other subjects will be held.





A senior official from the Directorate of Government Examinations said that 313 differently-abled Class 12 students have been exempted from the exams.





More than 300 exam centres have been established and they will be conducted by strictly following all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including ensuring wearing face masks, using hand sanitiser and social distancing.