Enrolment past 2L, TN mulls increasing arts, science seats

Chennai :

As Class 12 State Board results were declared ahead of schedule, admissions to arts and engineering colleges had started from July 26. Stating that the intake capacity of government and private colleges were increased by 20 per cent, senior official from the Higher Education Department said that it might be increased by another 5 per cent based on the total enrollment.





Dr S Kothai, principal, Ethiraj College for Women, said that enrolment for courses such as B Com and other commerce-related subjects has already crossed 10 times the intake capacity. “More applications are expected in the coming days,” she added.





Dr P Murugakoothan, principal of C Kandaswami Naidu College for Men, added that his college, too, was seeing high demand for commerce group courses. “Applications are pouring in especially for B Com and BA Economics courses,” he said, adding that students’ enrolment for Science group was normal but is expected to pick up.





According to the official, free education is imparted to UG students of government and aided arts and science colleges in the State. “Every year, around 14 lakh students are benefited,” he added.





This year, the Directorate of Collegiate Education, which controls arts and science colleges, had made the admission process fully online, including registration, payment, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. For the first time, students also have the option to register either in the special common portals or specific college websites.





There are 816 arts and science colleges functioning under the Directorate in the State, providing higher education for more than 10 lakh students every year.