1,997 new cases in TN, City’s TPR stands at 0.8 pc

Chennai :

The cases in Chennai did not have any significant rise as only 196 cases were reported. The tets positivity rate (TPR) in the city stood at 0.8 per cent, while the overall TPR was at 1.2 per cent.





The highest TPR was in Thanjavur (2.8 per cent), while 2.6 per cent was reported in Ariyalur.





Coimbatore recorded 220 cases, while Erode logged 161 and Chengalpattu, 130. There are 20,138 active cases in Tamil Nadu currently.





As many as 33 deaths were reported, taking the total number to 34,230. The highest number was reported in Tirupur (5). Chennai and Salem reported four each. A total of 1,58,149 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Two cases reported on Thursday were imported from Maharashtra.







