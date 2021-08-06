More restrictions in Tirupur to contain COVID spread, shops shut

Coimbatore :

Except for pharmacies and milk booths, all other shops downed their shutters at 5 pm in adherence to strict orders from the district administration. Tasmac outlets remained open between 10 am to 5 pm.





Police teams patrolled commercial hubs and shut shops that were still open. Due to restrictions, most busy areas wore a deserted look. Restaurants and eateries were allowed to open with only 50 per cent of customers from 6 am to 5 pm. Only takeaways were allowed after that till 9 pm. These regulations were already in place in Coimbatore.





In the 33 commercial areas in the Corporation limit and 13 localities in Palladam, Dharapuram, and Udumalpet municipalities, all shops, excluding those selling essentials, were instructed not to function during weekends. Also, parks in the district will remain shut.





As in Coimbatore and other inter-state border districts, those entering Tirupur from Kerala were asked to produce either a COVID negative certificate issued within three days before travel or a double vaccination certificate. Several people who came from Kerala without these certificates were sent back by special teams deployed to carry out checks in the interstate border of Udumalpet.





Imposing similar curbs, the Salem district administration has also barred tourists from visiting Yercaud during weekends. During weekdays, tourists can head to the hills after furnishing vaccination certificates for both doses or an RT-PCR test report. But those hailing from Yercaud will be allowed entry only upon showing proof of identity, which could be a voter ID or Aadhar card at the entry point.