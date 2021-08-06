Govt teachers return to schools in preparation of reopening classrooms

Chennai :

Schools have been shut for students studying from pre-KG to Class 8 for more than 15 months since the pandemic. In January, schools were reopened for students studying from Class 9 to Class 12 for just three months before it was closed again indefinitely. A senior official from the School Education Department said, though the schools were closed, a few teachers, especially those working in government and government institutions, were reporting for duty on a rotation basis to carry out admission-related works for this academic year.





“Though total normality has not restored, the number of coronavirus cases have reduced across the State, including in Chennai and Coimbatore, and therefore, all the teachers were asked to report for duty to keep the classrooms ready in case the government decides to reopen the schools,” he added.





Stating that there are about 45,000 government and government-aided schools functioning with about three lakh teachers, he said, “the headmasters were instructed to ensure that the teachers should have got at least one dose of vaccination.”





Pointing out that the staff reporting to the schools should register attendance in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), the official said, “all teachers will prepare time-table for subjects in their respective classes. They would also undertake cleaning works in the classrooms.”





The official pointed out that the teachers would also carry out the distribution of textbooks. “In addition, teachers will also attempt to teach the students from the school through Google Meet, Zoom, WhatsApp and Telegram. For students who do not have access to smartphones or the internet, teachers would ensure that they learn through Kalvi Tholaikatchi, the exclusive educational channel,” he said.





The official said teachers with disabilities, cancer and kidney ailments were exempted to report for the duty.