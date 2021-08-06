Kallakurichi dist’s new Collectorate complex meets with another hurdle

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu granted the interim stay directing that no further construction should be undertaken till the case was disposed of. The direction came following a contempt petition that submitted that despite court orders, the State government was progressing with the construction without obtaining environment clearance for the project.





The petitioner, Rangarajan Narasimhan, submitted that the whole project was being undertaken without obtaining as many as eleven clearances, including environment clearance. He added that the government was yet to release the list of trustees of the ancient temple, on whose land the Collectorate complex is coming up.





The counsel appearing for the State government submitted that no work was in progress as of now, but admitted that the project was awaiting environment clearance, which is under progress.





The work was earlier stalled after the same petitioner moved the court against the government using the land belonging to Sri Ardhanareeswarar temple at Veercholapuram in Karaikkudi. Instead of alienating the 35 acre land that belongs to the temple, the government should use other government land that is available in the district, the petitioner had said.





Later, while vacating the stay in April, the first bench had directed the authorities to obtain all necessary clearances for construction.