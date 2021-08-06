High Court seeks state’s response on plea for information on school dropouts

Madurai :

A petition filed by Muthuselvam of Madurai came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and S Ananthi. The petitioner stated that several educational institutions remain closed due to the COVID pandemic and several students had been facing a difficult task keeping them engaged in online classes. During the crisis period, even several students started working owing to poor economic background.





Citing the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development’s notification, the petitioner said block resource teachers and coordinators of school management committees should have conducted enumeration of children dropped off schools in all states and union territories and maintained proper records. All students eligible for school education should have access to education in the current academic year. But, no such enumeration has been carried out and only when such activity is done, school dropouts could be identified. The COVID pandemic had adversely affected the education of around 250 million students across India since schools were closed. To implement the National Education policy guidelines, enumeration of school dropout children from the age of six to 18 years should also be done at rural areas, including villages and panchayats.





Despite representing the need for such enumeration through petition to authorities concerned, no action has been taken. Hence, the petitioner sought the bench to direct the authorities conduct the enumeration and also to make such children join mainstream education. The bench, after hearing, directed the Principal Secretary to School Education and its Director to file counter affidavit. The case is adjourned to September 7.