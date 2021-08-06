Madhu annan death a blow to AIADMK family: OPS, EPS

Chennai :

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who had earlier visited the hospital to check on the ailing party leader termed the demise as a great loss to the AIADMK.





In 2017, Madhusudhanan contested in the RK Nagar by-poll and lost to the AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran by a huge margin. When the dispute over the party Two Leaves symbol broke out between AIADMK and AMMK. The petition to the Election Commission was led by AIADMK presidium chairman Madhusudhanan, with the Election Commission panel permitting the group led by him to use the Two Leaves symbol.





“Madhu Annan was a pillar of support for cadres in north Chennai and he was jailed whenever the DMK was in power for protesting against the government. He was arrested and jailed 48 times and most of the current crop of MLAs and district secretaries in Chennai were groomed by him,” recalled former AIADMK MLA K Srinivasan. He grew as a Thalaivar MGR fan and died as MGR fan, he added. Meanwhile, with his demise, the names of AIADMK seniors Panruti Ramachandran and C Ponnaiyan are making rounds for the party presidium chairman post.