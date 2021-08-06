Dalit youth murder accused gets 10-yrs in emu scam

Coimbatore :

Yuvaraj, who is the prime accused in the murder of engineering graduate Gokul Raj, which triggered caste unrest in Tamil Nadu, was the director of Sruthi Emu Farms. He is also the president of Kongu Peravai, a caste based outfit.





According to the prosecution, Yuvaraj along with two of his accomplices, S Thamizhnesan and C Vasu, had cheated investors to the tune of Rs 2.7 crore by promising attractive returns for their deposits.





However, as they did not offer any monthly returns, TP Palanisamy from Namakkal district filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police in September 2012.





A case was registered against the trio under sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 of the TNPID Act. The police arrested them and the case trial was held at a special court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act.





On hearing the case, the judge AS Ravi awarded 10 years imprisonment for the three persons and imposed a fine of Rs 2.47 crore. As Tamizhnesan did not appear, the court has issued a non-bailable warrant against him.