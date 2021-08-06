Over 1 crore to benefit from ‘Medicare at Doorsteps’ scheme, says Stalin

Coimbatore :

“Over one crore people from 30 lakh families will be benefited out of the scheme by the end of this year. Rs 242 crore has been allotted for this pioneer scheme to be implemented step by step across Tamil Nadu,” said Stalin after inaugurating the initiative at Samanapalli village in Krishnagiri.





The scheme has also been launched simultaneously through video conferencing in seven other districts including Coimbatore, Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Thanjavur, Trichy and Tirunelveli.





The Chief Minister said that the new health care scheme seeks to change the earlier system of people visiting hospitals to avail treatment for non-communicable diseases. Inaugurating the project, Stalin visited the homes of the two beneficiaries and provided them with medicines.





“All those above 45 years of age will be screened for blood pressure, diabetes, kidney problems and birth defects in children to provide treatment at their doorstep. Any further treatment will also be given in hospitals. Efforts were taken to treat dialysis patients through portable machines at their doorstep under the scheme,” he said.





In the first phase, 1,664 health care volunteers, 50 physiotherapists, 50 nurses will be involved in the service.





A field team, including Women Health Volunteers under the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW), mid-level health providers, nurses and physiotherapists will be deployed to provide health care services at home.





The monitoring of the services at PHC level, district level, corporation level, block level and HSC level will be done through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.





By implementing the scheme, the Chief Minister said that the government has implemented one of its major assurances in its 10-year vision statement of providing better health care to people. The Chief Minister also flagged off three mobile outreach vehicles for the use of health care teams.





He then inaugurated 108 ambulance services for Bettamugilalam tribal village at Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri, testing (HBs Ag) of pregnant women for jaundice and COVID-19 vaccination for one lakh workers through private hospitals using CSR 0funds in the district.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi, MLA’s and other officials participated in the function.





In Chennai, more than 4 lakh patients with non-communicable diseases like hyper tension and diabetes will be benefitted by the initiative.





During the initial phase of the implementation, the new scheme will be implemented in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone where 5,089 and 4,397 persons have been identified with hypertension and diabetes, respectively. There are 3,140 patients with both the ailments in the zone.





For Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone 56 volunteers, one physiotherapist and one nurse have been appointed, who will visit the houses using a special vehicle.