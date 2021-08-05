President Kovind interacts with tea growers in TN

Chennai :

Kovind, who is on a five-day visit to the state, discussed various issues that affect the lives of farmers and tribal groups.





''He appreciated that these groups have continued practices of natural cultivation of crops, a practice that needs to be nurtured as our traditional heritage,'' a Raj Bhavan release here said.





In an event, ''cultural evening'' held at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamanadalam, popularly known as Ooty, tribal groups such as the Badagas, Kotas, Todas and Kattu Naikkars performed their traditional dance which was appreciated by the President.





''Each of the dance forms depicted their culture in the form of music and dance which is pursued by the tribal groups.'' The Badagas, Kotas and Toda tribes presented mementos like an umbrella and shawl crafted by them in sync with their hoary tradition to Kovind and the first lady.





The President was taken around the Raj Bhavan in Ooty and he appreciated the beauty of the edifice's architecture.





With paintings adorning its walls, the Bhavan, among several other features, has separate, spacious halls for banquet and reception besides a ball room.





Over a century old British era building, it was known as ''government house'' during the colonial era and was renamed Raj Bhavan following independence.





Kovind arrived here on August 2 and presided over a function to mark the legislature's centenary and to unveil a portrait of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.





The following day, the President left for Nilgiris District and on Wednesday addressed student officers of the 77th Staff Course of the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty. He is scheduled to leave for Delhi on August 6.