TN hails Team India for winning Olympic hockey medal

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning feat at the Olympic Games.





In a tweet, Stalin lauded the stellar performance that led to winning a bronze medal and added that the 41-year wait has come to an end. "Congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the 12th #Olympics medal in Men's Hockey. I'm sure, with this win in #Tokyo2020, a new chapter has begun in the history of Indian #Hockey," the Chief Minister said.

The 41 year wait comes to an end. Congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the 12th #Olympics medal in Men's Hockey. I'm sure, with this win in #Tokyo2020, a new chapter has begun in the history of Indian #Hockey. pic.twitter.com/eLd3n7f6pA — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 5, 2021

AIADMK's top leader and leader of opposition in the Assembly, K Palaniswami tweeted, "Many Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia for bringing the #Olympics bronze after 41 years. Your Victory epitomizes the fighting spirit of our nation. Thankyou #TeamIndia for inspiring young players by this historic win."

Thankyou #TeamIndia for inspiring young players by this historic win pic.twitter.com/HfBSSoaZwY — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) August 5, 2021

PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss was among others who greeted the team for its splendid performance.





The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in a play-off match of the ongoing Games at Tokyo.