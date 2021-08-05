NTK urges state to follow SC order in releasing Rajiv convicts

Chennai :

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, on Thursday, urged the state government to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case based on the recent verdict of the Supreme Court.





"Supreme Court in a judgement has said that if prisoners serve for more than 14 years in prison state government has the powers to release the prisoners on their own. The verdict brings confidence and based on the verdict state government should take steps to release Rajiv convicts", said Seeman, in a statement.





Seeman also said that in the judgement the Supreme Court has ruled out that in case of prisoners who have served less than 14 years in prison Governor can release the prisoners under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution but even in those cases the state governments need to be consulted. Supreme Court's judgement has made it clear that Governor has no role in giving consent for the release of Rajiv convicts and the delay that was caused so far by Governor is completely against law, said Seeman.





He further said that the state government should not further delay the release process by approaching the office of President and should immediately commence the legal process in releasing the seven convicts.