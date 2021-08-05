CM MK Stalin launches Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in several districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

As part of the scheme, the medical services will be provided door to door, including visits testing for non-communicable diseases, administering required medications, therapy, and pain relief support therapy for disabled patients by providing home-based inpatient care.





Inaugurating the project, M K Stalin visited the homes of the two beneficiaries and provided them with medicines. The field staff will visit homes of patients to administer medicines for hypertension and Diabetes to people over the age of 45 and disabled who have been screened and listed, palliative care services, physiotherapy, kidney care, referral for essential medical services, and diagnoses of a child's birth defects as needed.





As part of the scheme, arrangements have been made to provide and constantly monitor all the needs of the patient as they are monitored continuously and classified in the community register. The monitoring of the services at PHC level, district level, corporation level, block level and HSC level will be done through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.





The first target of the scheme is to benefit about one crore people belonging to 30 lakh families at the state level at the end of the year. The state health department also passed a government order for the implementation of the scheme in the State under the National Health Mission.The scheme will be implemented at an estimated annual cost of about Rs. 257 crores.





The program will involve trained women health volunteers, intermediate health workers, medical staff and paramedics from the Tamil Nadu Women's Welfare Development Corporation. The field staff from the state health department will oversee and guide the activities of this team. Special vehicles for the programme will be deployed in each area for the service of the beneficiaries.





Chief Minister also flagged off the services of three new vehicles for the use of nurses and medical staff who will be providing treatment under the scheme. He also inaugurated a COVID-19 vaccination programme under the CSR funds of corporate companies at a private hospital in Krishnagiri.