Wanted justice for my husband, not revenge: Dr Subbiah's wife

Chennai :

“From the day he was killed, my daughter and I have not been able to sleep because the vision of he getting attacked and lying in the hospital bed was a nightmare for us. Also, he was hospitalised for nine days and was heavily sedated because he had suffered 27 cuts. He knew what he was attacked for and who did it. Imagine what would have been going on in his mind,” says Shanthi.





Apart from being an excellent neurosurgeon, Shanthi says her husband was a good human being, too. “I wish he had lived to see his son-in-law and grandchildren. Though my husband did not come back, I’m content that justice has been done and I’m proud of our judiciary. For the past 2,872 days, I prayed every day and wanted justice for my husband — not revenge. For a person who believed in the law, the law has stood by him,” she says.





Shanthi says she would still pursue if the convicts appeal against the verdict. “I’m sure they will because I did not see an iota of remorse on their faces today (Wednesday). We will pursue the case and law will take care of them,” she says.