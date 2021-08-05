Subbiah murder: 7 sentenced to death, 2 get double life term

Chennai :

The seven convicts include two advocates. Delivering the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge-1 S Alli acquitted another accused after he turned an approver and was treated as a prosecution witness.





Police based on the CCTV footage, arrested Dr James Satish Kumar and henchmen, Murugan, Selvaprakash, Iyappan, school teacher, Ponnusamy, his wife, P Mary Pushpam and their sons, P Basil, who is a lawyer, P Boris and Yesurajan. The prime accused advocate B Williams, who went underground and surrendered before a court about five years after the incident. After the completion of the trial, the Judge had reserved her orders for Tuesday. As two of the accused could not appear before the court due to health reasons, the orders were pronounced on Wednesday. Earlier, in the day, the Judge convicted 9 of the 10 accused on the ground that the prosecution has proved the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.





The surgeon was brutally hacked by his family members with the help of a hired gang in front of his residence during broad daylight on September 14, 2013. He died after battling for life for nine days.