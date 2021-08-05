Complex security landscape calls for fresh approach: Prez

Coimbatore :

Addressing cadet officers of the 77th Staff Course of the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Kovind said, “Use of advanced technology by non-state actors also calls for an upgraded response.”





Stating that the armed forces are being made future-ready by giving impetus to indigenisation and self-sufficiency in the Defence Sector, the President said that the nation is going through challenging times, marked by changes.





The President underscored the need to think of ways to secure the national interests and ensure security in these changing times. Stating that knowledge is power in this 21st century, he urged defence professionals to be knowledge warriors in this age of knowledge warfare. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College Lt Gen MJS Kahlon participated in the event.