Places of worship in Nagapattinam to remain closed on weekends

“Under the government’s directions to prevent the spread of the third wave, these steps have been initiated in the district,” he said in an official statement. All the places of worship will be closed on the said days and entry to the beaches in the district would be restricted.





Though the devotees are restricted, religious events would be held by the respective staff. The public can take part in online events, the Collector added.





Meanwhile, taking preventive steps ahead of Aadi Pooram that falls on August 10 and 11, the devotees have been denied entry at all temples in the district. Similarly, entry to Velankanni Basilica will also be restricted. Devotees can witness events from outside the Church. Padayatra to Velankanni has also been restricted, he said.





The Collector urged the public to cooperate with the district administration in all the preventive steps taken against the spread of the COVID third wave.