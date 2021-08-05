Move SC against HC order quashing ban on online games: Ex-law minister

Chennai :

In a statement, the former minister said that the AIADMK government was concerned about the youngsters who are becoming victims for the online games, particularly Rummy. In the year 2020 the Madras High Court made an observation asking the state to consider an order that would ban online games.





Subsequently the government in the month of November introduced an order to ban the online games and those who were running the online games business went to court.





The online gaming entrepreneurs have hired best senior counsels to pursue their case and the newly elected DMK government had failed to deploy senior counsels, who could have defended the state’s policy decision, he charged.