As Rivaldo returns to its terrain, Forest officials focus on avoiding conflicts

Coimbatore :

“Awareness is being created among people not to feed, ill-treat or cause any disturbance to the animal. Thus, the department is strengthening the human–animal wildlife conflict management in a robust manner by providing man power, tools, technology inputs and carry out awareness campaigns in a comprehensive manner. We are very careful that the elephant does not go back to its previous situation,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, who was in The Nilgiris on Wednesday to examine the status of the elephant.





Further, it has been decided to let Rivaldo live on its own space without any restrictions. “The very purpose of releasing him from the kraal was to let him out of captivity. It was let off in Chikkala, which is one part of his home range in the forest area. Therefore, the animal has just travelled back to its other part of home range in Bokkapuram area,” the official added.





The elephant, which was radio collared and set free from its kraal on Monday, had travelled more than 27 kilometers to reach Masinagudi. Over the last three months, the elephant was confined in a kraal and treated by the Forest Department officials for its trunk injury.





Officials claimed that the animal now appears healthy, calm, and happy without exhibiting any signs of aggressive behavior.