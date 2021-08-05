Perform or perish is Annamalai’s strategy to strengthen party

Chennai :

According to Kamalalayam sources, the BJP state president Annamalai has dismissed Tiruvannamalai party traders’ wing office bearer S Thanigaivel from the primary membership of the party. The statement issued by the party state secretary Karu Nagarajan noted that the sacked functionary was bringing disrepute and remaining idle and not attending party works.





This is a new trend of sacking people, BJP sources said. Several complaints received from party workers are regularly scrutinised and subjected to party review, sources added.





“The new BJP state president Annamalai has also started reaching out to sulking BJP seniors and party old timers. At the same time, he is also taking action against non-performers and this is a good start,” said a BJP insider. With the state president planning to visit all the 13,000 villages in Tamil Nadu, more micro level changes are expected in the party, he added.