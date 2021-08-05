COVID in TN: Marginal rise seen, 1,949 fresh cases, 38 deaths

Chennai :

About 38 people died and they included 12 in private hospitals and 26 in government facilities, taking the toll to 34,197 till date.





Though the State witnessed a downward graph on Tuesday with 1,908 fresh cases, there were 41 more today.





Chennai, Chengalpattu and Erode saw a marginal decline with 189, 114 and 154 cases from 203, 122 and 181 recorded on Tuesday. Coimbatore witnessed a slight rise in cases from 208 to 226 today.





Perambalur district registered the lowest number of fresh cases at eight while 32 districts saw new infections in double digits but less than 100.





About 2,011 people were discharged today and the total number of recoveries in the State was 25,13,087 till date.





The number of active cases, including isolation, as of today remains at 20,117, according to a bulletin.





Chennai district trailed behind with 189 new cases followed by Erode district with 154 new cases, Chengalpattu with 114 and Thanjavur 110.





The capital city today reported one death due to the infection, taking the COVID-related fatalities to 8,323 so far.





With 1,840 active cases, the total number of such cases has mounted to 5,38,908 while the total recoveries stand at 5,28,745. 1,949 fresh cases, 38 deaths