TN government to gather data on people who have not taken second dose of COVID 19

Chennai :

Vinita Hospital is led by Dr. Sarita Vinod – MD, an American Board Certified Kidney Specialist, who is a leading member of the medical fraternity and consults across hospitals in Chennai. The hospital is a 50-bed super-specialty, one-stop center for comprehensive and quality Nephrology, Urology, and Preventive Care Services, along with allied specialties from Orthopaedics, Diabetology, and Vascular Surgery, ENT, General Surgery, and Cardiology. It is also equipped with three state-of-the-art theatres, 10 ICU beds, and 12 dialysis beds with a facility to do online hemodiafiltration.





“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, 1.78 lakh pregnant women are vaccinated, 1.39 lakh lactating women got their jab, and 1.14 lakh doses are given to differently-abled people. Also, 80 percent of frontline workers vaccine for the first dose, and 37 percent have vaccinated for the second dose, when all these people are stepping forward to get their doses against COVID, people are not coming forward to take their second doses. They think after taking the first dose they are safe from COVID. So, we are taking live list for those who took the first dose of vaccine, and yet to get their second dose,” said Radhakrishnan.





So far, the total number of doses given is 2.36 crore of which 2.25 crore for government schemes, and private hospitals were given 19.87 lakh. Nearly 2.2 crore people are vaccinated at government hospitals and 15.97 lakh in private hospitals. A total of 9.94 lakh vaccines are in stock, including 3.89 lakh at private hospitals.





“The vaccines are given logistically, where the vaccination drive is going well in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tirupattur, whereas other districts like Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti still vaccination drive take-off is less. For July, the center provided 51 lakh vaccines for government hospitals, but based on the vaccination performance, they provided an extra 19 lakh vaccines. This month, the center has allocated 79 lakh, based on our performance, they might also give extra doses. Meanwhile, the COVID cases have increased marginally only at a few districts, and other districts remain standard,” said the Health secretary.





As nearly 80-90 percent of people are getting treated for COVID at private hospitals, around 96 hospitals have been closed for overcharging. Also, 28,000 people are benefitted from the CM scheme.