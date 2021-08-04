Tamil Nadu state budget to be presented on August 13

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, on Wednesday, announced that the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly will meet at 10 am on August 13, in the multipurpose hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam. Srinivasan released the announcement on behalf of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.





The decision to present the state budget on August 13 was taken in the Tamil Nadu cabinet meeting held in the morning in which Chief Minister M K Stalin and other Ministers jointly agreed for the date. The budget to be presented will be a historical budget as for the first time the budget on Agriculture will be presented as a separate budget.





Sources in the Secretariat said that the Agriculture budget will likely be presented on Monday following which there will be debate on both the budgets for three or four days.





The previous state government headed by AIADMK presented its interim budget on February 23 due to state assembly elections and the newly elected government headed by DMK will present its first regular budget on August 13.