Septuagenarian murders 48-year-old woman partner

Madurai :

Sources said that Ramasamy from Sevappur village near Kadvur in Karur was in a relationship with P Palaniammal (48) of the same area for over 30 years. Recently, Palaniammal started avoiding Ramasamy for some reason.





Early on Tuesday, Ramasamy went to Palaniammal’s house and asked why she was not talking to him. Irked by her silence, Ramasamy verbally abused her. Palaniammal retaliated. However, Ramasamy pulled out a sickle and attacked Palaniammal in which she died on the spot. Ramasamy escaped from the spot. Palaviduthi police retrieved the body and sent it to the Karur MCH. Later, the police arrested Ramasamy from a hideout in Sevappur.





Juvenile held for murder





Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Kovilpatti allegedly for murdering a youth over a love affair. Initial inquiries revealed that the juvenile from Theethampatti village and a 22-year-old youth, identified as P Mathankumar of Stalin Colony, Kovilpatti, were friends. Both of them had a liking for a 15–year-old girl. The girl spoke to the youth and kept ignoring the juvenile. Irked by it, the juvenile hatched a plot to kill Mathankumar and called him to a remote place near a tank at Pandavarmangalam for a booze party on July 29. When they both were on a high, the juvenile hacked Mathankumar to death with a machete and threw the weapon into the tank. A case of murder was registered and after a probe, police arrested the juvenile. Further probe is on.