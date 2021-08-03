PMK urges Centre not to include agricultural income in determining OBC creamy layer

Chennai :

“There are reports that the Union government is trying to implement the older system of determining the creamy layer for OBCs by increasing the annual revenue limit to Rs 12 lakh and to include revenue from agriculture. The decision of the Centre is disappointing and should be changed,” said Ramadoss in a statement.





At present Rs 8 lakh per annum is fixed as the limit for the creamy layer, but revenue from agriculture sources are not included. It was 4 years ago the limit for creamy layer was revised last and the PMK has been urging to increase the limit to Rs 15 lakh per year.





But, the Centre is trying to set Rs 12 lakh as limit for creamy layer and has decided to include revenue from agriculture, which is evident from the fact that the Centre has still not rejected the recommendations of BB Sharma Committee to include agriculture income in determining the limit for creamy layer of OBCs.