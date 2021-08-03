HC grants interim stay from submitting final report in Pa. Ranjith's case

Madurai :

A petition seeking cancellation of the case came up for hearing Justice G. Elangovan.





Earlier, Ranjith courted controversy when, at a meeting held to commemorate the death anniversary of Neela Puligal Iyakkam founder Umar Farooq in Thiruppanandal in Thanjavur district on June 5, 2019, the filmmaker reportedly remarked that Dalits were oppressed during the reign of Chola dynasty emperor Raja Raja.





Citing the remark as a “historical fact” about the ruler, the petitioner said it was essential to speak out to people to erase the caste system and bring about a caste-free society. Citing Farook’s book, Ranjith mentioned how Dalits even turned landless people in the delta region. The petitioner, while claiming that it was only to create awareness, by citing references to various authors’ works, that the remarks were made, his speech was wrongly spread on social media, he added.





The Judge, after hearing, said everybody has freedom of speech and expression and granted interim stay on proceedings and directed the state government to respond in this regard. The case is adjourned to August 31.