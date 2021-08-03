HC: Complete trial in woman SP’s abuse case by Dec

Holding that the effectiveness of the criminal justice system largely depends upon the completion of the proceedings at the earliest and certainty of either punishment or acquittal, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Villupuram to complete trial in sexual harassment case lodged by a woman Superintendent of Police against a special DGP by December 20.

Chennai : Justice N Anand Venkatesh who had suo motu taken up the case after taking into consideration the seriousness of the incident, offered the direction of speedy trial on a day-to-day basis following submission from the CB-CID of having filed a charge sheet against the suspended special DGP, after obtaining due Government sanction.



“In the fitness of things, it will be more appropriate if a time limit is fixed for the completion of the criminal proceedings before the CJM, Villupuram. Ultimately, in a case of this nature, the criminal proceedings must reach its logical conclusion at the earliest possible time by holding proceedings on a day-to-day basis,” Justice Anand Venkatesh held.



However, “the prima facie findings that were given by this Court in the writ petition will not bind the trial court. This important aspect must be kept in mind by the CJM, Villupuram, while proceeding further with the case,” the court held while directing the completion of proceedings by December 20 and a compliance report filed on December 23.



Also, allowing the CJM to file an appropriate memo with reasons in the event of him requiring an extension of time, the court also recorded CB-CID’s submission that thus far a total number of 122 witnesses have been examined and 35 witnesses have been re-examined and their statements were recorded and 72 documents were collected.