Hold gram sabhas on August 15, demands Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Monday submitted a petition to Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran demanding to hold gram sabha meetings in village panchayats on August 15.
Coimbatore: Speaking to reporters, after submitting the petition, the MNM leader said that gram sabha meetings were not conducted since the outbreak of COVID-19. “We expect the next gram sabha will be held soon. Also, the government should announce the financial allocations being made for gram sabhas in the budget,” he said.
“People should be invited seven days prior to conduct of the meeting. Also, the income and expenditure statement, bank passbook and audit report should be placed for public scrutiny. And, resolutions passed in the meeting should be recorded and its copies should be kept for public viewing and given to those who request for it,” said Kamal.
