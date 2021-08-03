Injured in SL Navy firing, alleges Nagai fisherman

A fisherman from Akkarapettai in Nagapattinam was injured after Sri Lankan Navy reportedly opened fire at a boat while they were fishing off Kodiyakarai coast early on Monday. The injured fisherman was admitted to a hospital and was said to be out of danger after treatment.
Thiruchirapalli: According to Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare of Nagapattinam, 10 fishermen from Akkaraipettai had ventured into sea on July 28 in a mechanized boat (Reg No IND-TN-06-MM-1024) belonging to N Gowthaman. When they were fishing around 5 nautical miles South East off Kodiyakarai around 4.30 pm on August 1 (Sunday), Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who came to the spot, opened fire alleging that the Indian fishermen. E Kalaiselvan (33), who was at the wheelhouse sustained injury. Subsequently, the fishermen reached Keechankuppam harbour early on Monday and rushed him to Nagapattinam MCH l.
Assistant Director (Fisheries of Nagapattinam G Jayaraj after inspecting the boat, said that there were two bullet marks in the wheelhouse. “We have interacted with the other members of the crew who said that 10 mechanised boats were fishing in that region when a Sri Lankan Navy vessel came to the spot and resorted to firing. They also hurled stones at the Indian fishermen,” said the Assistant Director quoting the fishermen.
Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj visited Kalaiselvan in the hospital.
The Coastal Security Group and ‘Q’ branch have also registered a case.
