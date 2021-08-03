Cash stolen from ATM user recovered, 5 youth held in Yelagiri

Yelagiri Hills police recovered Rs 25,000 stolen from an ATM user following the arrest of five persons on Sunday. Suguvanam of Mangalam village in Yelagiri Hills withdrew Rs 49,000 from an ATM at Pongalur village on Saturday.
Chennai: When he came out, five youth who were standing outside abused him for taking too much time to withdraw money. The argument soon escalated into fisticuffs in which Suguvanam was assaulted by the gang which fled the scene after stealing Rs 25,000 from him. Suguvanam informed the Yelagiri police, but as the police hesitated to take action, local villagers besieged the station. Police then examined CCTV footage and found the five youth identified as Prasanth (29) and Venketesan (31) both from Krishnagiri, Prasanth (28) of Kaveripattinam, Amarnath (28) and Prasanth (28) of Tiruvannamalai were staying at a resort in the hills. Police then arrested them and recovered the stolen money. Further probe is on in the case.
Conversations