People petition Thanjavur SP to get back deposits from ‘helicopter brothers’

People who lost their money to “helicopter brothers” approached Thanjavur SP on Monday to help them get back their deposits from the siblings.

Thiruchirapalli : Around 10 depositors came to the SP office on Monday and submitted a petition in which they stated that around 300 persons from all over the state had deposited their money ranging between Rs 5 lakh and 20 lakh as the ‘helicopter brothers’ had promised them of doubling money within a year. “Even after two years of depositing our money, we have not received anything from them. Since they promised to provide us more interest than nationalised banks, we have deposited the hard earned money but now, we lost our interest as well as the capital and so the police should intervene and get us at least the deposited sum,” the petition read. The SP who received the petition forwarded it to the Crime Branch to initiate steps.