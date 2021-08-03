Salem teacher, unable to bear abuse, bludgeons husband with wooden log

Unable to bear the harassment of her drunkard husband, a young woman assaulted him to death in Salem district on Sunday.
Salem: According to police, Ilamathi, 30, from Vazhapadi had hit her husband Manikandan, 35, with a wooden log on Sunday night resulting in his death. “Manikandan had come home drunk and assaulted her after picking up a quarrel. Infuriated by his behavior, Ilamathi picked up a wooden log and hit him on his head. He bled to death on the spot,” police said. She works as a teacher at a panchayat union middle school and the couple had two children, a 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. They got married after being in love despite opposition from their families. Vazhapadi police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.
