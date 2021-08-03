20 youth stranded in Malaysia appeal for govt help to return home

A group of youngsters, stranded in Malaysia, appealed to the state government to help them repatriate.

Chennai : As many as 20 youths from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Kallakurichi districts went to Malaysia recently on Work Permit visa. They were working in several outlets in the country. However, after COVID-19 pandemic, they had lost their employment and their respective owners failed to disburse their salary for a few months. When the employees met their owners and demanded their salary, the owners who had collected their passports had allegedly threatened them to leave the place of stay. “We approached the Indian Consulate in Kuala Lumpur, we were not given a prompt reply. Presently, we have been staying at a Gurudwara in China Town for the past four months,” the youth said in a video appeal to the government. They said that they are asked to pay Rs 40,000 each to return to India. “While, we are struggling for food, how can we arrange the money. So please help us repatriate to India”, they said.