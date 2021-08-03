OFT launches indigenous under barrel grenade launcher for forces

The Ordnance Factory Tiruchy (OFT) launched 40 X 46 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) for TAR and AK-47 Rifle recently in continuation to the launch of TriCa (Trichy Carbine), which is a leap forward of Atmanirbhar Bharath.

Chennai : According to the OFT official sources, the 40 X 46 mm UBGL is developed through in-house R&D at OFT which is an additional facility that can be attached to Tiruchy Assault Rifle (TAR), an indigenously developed assault rifle, which is inducted by CRPF, CAPFs and state police forces. This 46 X 40 mm UBGL is compatible with in-service AK-47 Rifles also for the purpose of launching high explosive grenades at enemy targets. Its range is 400 Meters and Weight about 1.6 kg. It is a single shot, breech loaded launcher intended for increasing the fire power drastically by using a variety of grenades. The UBGL can be easily attached to the rifle in less than a minute. Sanjay Dwivedi, IOFS, General Manager, Ordnance Factory, Tiruchy launched the UBGL.