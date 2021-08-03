Prez says Legislature, Karunanidhi tall figures in Tamil Nadu history

Kovind unveils MK portrait, Stalin recalls late CM’s contribution
Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid rich tributes to DMK stalwart and former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi, and unveiled his portrait in the state Assembly at the centenary function on Monday. He also praised the Tamil Nadu Assembly for enacting many progressive legislations, which were replicated across the country.
After unveiling the portrait, the President who addressed the gatherin, said, “I am glad to be among you here on this historic occasion.”
“It would not be wrong to say that this legislature became the fountainhead of much progressive legislation to empower the weaker sections of society and strengthen democracy. The Madras legislature had sown seeds of a fully representative democracy form of governance which were realised after Independence,” Kovind said.
Hailing the DMK stalwart for devoting his entire life to the people’s cause, the President said that he has left a “defining stamp” on Tamil Nadu. “When he breathed his last, he must have been satisfied that this land and its people had made astounding progress and development on all fronts. He must have been satisfied too, as he spent every waking hour of his long and productive life in the service of the people of the state and also of the nation,” Kovind said.
Governor Purohit said the state Assembly has a great history. Heaping praises on Karunanidhi, he said for a person to be Chief Minister of the State five times and to win every election that he fought is “indeed a remarkable achievement.” Chief Minister Stalin, in his address, said the legislature has introduced a novel, pioneering schemes and enabled an egalitarian society such as ensuring rights for women in property, among others. He also recalled Karunanidhi’s contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu in different spheres. Earlier, Speaker M Appavu welcomed the guests and Deputy Speaker K Pichandi delivered the vote of thanks The main opposition, AIADMK, however, boycotted the event, saying the legislature was not century-old as being claimed.
