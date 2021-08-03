North coastal districts to receive rain for 48 hours

The north coastal districts and hilly areas of The Nilgiris and Coimbatore would receive rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, cautioning fishermen not to venture into the sea till Friday due to strong winds.
Chennai: “Due to heat convection and southwest monsoon, north coastal districts, including Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur and Tiruvallur, also hilly areas of The Nilgiris and Coimbatore will witness light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.
“Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea till Friday due to strong wind with 50 kmph to 70 kmph is expected in the southwest and central Arabian sea,” he added.
Meanwhile, weather blogger ‘Tamil Nadu Weatherman’ Pradeep John said on social media that a low pressure was forming close to south Andhra Pradesh. “There will be rains both on the leeward side in places like Chennai and also the Cauvery catchment on the west coast will be active too. So, almost daily rain like scenario seen from the second week of August for Chennai.”
