Tamil Nadu logs 1,952 new cases, 28 deaths

After a continuous increase in the number of COVID cases in the past few days, Tamil Nadu saw a slight decline on Monday. A total of 1,952 new cases were reported in the State, taking the total to 25,63,244.
Chennai: The decline in the cases is attributed to a decline in the number of people tested in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,44,632 people were tested in the past 24 hours, while 1,58,646 were tested the previous day.
While Chennai numbers were 189 on Monday, Sunday had 175. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the city stood at 0.7 per cent after 24,452 people were tested on Sunday. The State’s TPR stood at 1.3 per cent, while the highest of 3.2 per cent was in Thanjavur.
On Monday, 219 new cases were reported in Coimbatore, while 168 were logged in Erode and 123 in Thanjavur. These districts also saw a decline in the cases from the previous day.
As many as 28 deaths were reported on Monday, with the highest of five in Tirupur, followed by four in Salem. Both the districts have been seeing an increase in the number of deaths in the past two days. The total death toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 34,130.
A total of 2,068 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,09,029. The active cases stand at 20,385.
While Chennai numbers were 189 on Monday, Sunday had 175. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the city stood at 0.7 per cent after 24,452 people were tested on Sunday. The State’s TPR stood at 1.3 per cent, while the highest of 3.2 per cent was in Thanjavur.
On Monday, 219 new cases were reported in Coimbatore, while 168 were logged in Erode and 123 in Thanjavur. These districts also saw a decline in the cases from the previous day.
As many as 28 deaths were reported on Monday, with the highest of five in Tirupur, followed by four in Salem. Both the districts have been seeing an increase in the number of deaths in the past two days. The total death toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 34,130.
A total of 2,068 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,09,029. The active cases stand at 20,385.
Conversations