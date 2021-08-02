Mon, Aug 02, 2021

TN CM congratulates Indian women's hockey team

Published: Aug 02,202102:47 PM by PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team which upset world No.2 Australia in the Tokyo Olympics to storm into the semi-finals.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo)
Chennai:
The ecstatic Chief Minister also wished the team "all the best" to enter the finals and clinch the gold medal. 

"I am absolutely delighted at the victory of Indian women's #Hockey team against Australia to storm into the semi-finals. You're scripting history." 

"I wish you all the best to enter the finals and clinch the #Olympics #Gold," Stalin said in a tweet. 


Scripting history, the Rani Rampal-led women's team defeated three-time champions Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals to set up a clash with Argentina. 

This was the first time the Indian women's team has made it to the semis of the Olympics, with their feat coming in for all-round praise. 

