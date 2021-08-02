Public should cooperate to prevent COVID-19 third wave: PMK

Chennai :

"State government is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and it is the duty of the public to cooperate with the state government and its efforts to control the spread of pandemic. People should not unnecessarily step out of their houses, should follow social distancing, should wear face masks and above all should get vaccinated at the earliest", said Ramadoss, in a statement.





He also said that the second wave of COVID-19 peaked on May 22 with 36,184 daily cases but since then the number of cases reduced gradually. The numbers which were reducing for 68 consecutive days started picking up from July 28. The cases rose from 1,756 on July 28 to 1859 on July 29, 1947 on July 30, 1986 on July 31 and 1990 on August 1.





Ramadoss further said that the daily cases started increasing in 26 districts and it bring a fear whether third wave will strike Tamil Nadu soon. People who stayed inside during the peak have now started to come out when the cases have reduced which has primarily resulted in increase in COVID-19 cases, added Ramadoss.