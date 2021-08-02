President Kovind arrives in Chennai for 5-day TN visit

Chennai :

He was received at the Chennai airport by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director General of State Police Saylendra Babu, and other officials.













The President will take part in the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly at 5 p.m. He will unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister, Late M. Karunanidhi at the legislative assembly hall.