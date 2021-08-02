North Coastal districts of TN receive rain for the next 48 hours

Chennai :

“Due to heat convection and southwest monsoon, north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur, and Thiruvallur, also hilly areas of The Nilgiris and Coimbatore to witness light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“However, fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea till Friday due to strong wind with 50 kmph to 70 kmph is expected in the Southwest and Central Arabian Sea,” he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy and light rain with thunderstorms to occur in some areas for the next 48 hours.





On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 35.1 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius and 27.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John tweeted, “With a low forming lot close to South Andhra Pradesh. There will be rains both on the leeward side in places like Chennai and also the Cauvery catchment on the west coast will be active too. So, almost daily rain like scenario seen from the second week of August for Chennai.”